Despite being conference foes, this is the first meeting between Texas A&M and Missouri since Nov. 15, 2014. The Tigers have won two straight and five of the last six in the series. The Aggies’ last win came on Nov. 11, 2012. ... The Aggies limited Alabama to 10 points in the first half, the fewest points the Crimson Tide had scored in the first half since being held scoreless by Georgia to start the 2017 national title game. ... Aggies RB Devon Achane’s 96-yard kickoff return against Alabama was their first since 2018. ... Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith had two TD catches against the Tide to give him 13 for his career, tied with Albert Connell for 11th on the school’s career list. TE Jalen Wydermyer is just ahead of him in ninth with 14. ... Badie has had two 200-yard rushing games this season. The only other Tigers to accomplish the feat are Brock Olivo in 1995 and Devin West in 1998.