LOOKING AHEAD: Two teams trying to stay within reach of the Pac-12 lead meet on Saturday when Arizona plays at Colorado. They’re tied for fourth at 7-4. ... Cal and Stanford resume their rivalry with two games this week, Thursday in Berkeley and Sunday at Stanford. ... Oregon will play its second game since Jan. 9 against Washington State on Thursday. The Ducks, who have been dealing with COVID-19 issues, also play Washington on Saturday. ... Arizona State has been hit with COVID-19 issues again, causing the Sun Devils to postpone their games this week against Colorado and Utah.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Colorado leads the conference in scoring defense, allowing 63.83 points per game. ... Utah’s Mikael Jantunen is shooting 65% from the field. ... Washington’s Quade Green has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Alfonso Plummer, Utah. The senior guard from Puerto Rico scored all 23 of his points in the final 15 minutes to help the Utes rally from a 19-point deficit to beat Colorado 77-74 on Saturday. He was named the Pac-12 player of the week.
ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE: No. 9 Arizona plays at No. 12 Oregon on Monday in the 10th game between AP Top 25 games in the Pac-12 this season. The Wildcats are at Oregon State on Friday, and the Ducks play Arizona State. ... No. 6 Stanford hosts Colorado and Utah this week as the Cardinal try to hold onto the conference lead at 12-2. ... Arizona’s Aari McDonald, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Kiana Williams, and UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere were named to the Wooden Award late-season top 20
Compiled by AP Basketball Writer John Marshall in Phoenix.
