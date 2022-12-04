No. 21 UCLA rallies late, hangs on to beat Oregon 65-56

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Clark and freshman Amari Bailey scored 14 points each and No. 21 UCLA rallied in the final four minutes to hold off Oregon 65-56 on Sunday for its fourth straight win. The Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hadn’t had a big scoring run all game until they pulled away late.

Clinging to a one-point lead, they scored eight in a row to make it 63-54. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored four points and Bailey had four points as well, capping the run with a two-handed dunk.

Bailey came up with a flying block of Brennan Rigsby with barely a minute left and Quincy Guerrier missed a 3-pointer for the Ducks (4-5, 1-1), who had won four straight over the Bruins.

After Jaquez made a pair of free throws, Guerrier missed another 3-pointer from the right sideline with Jaquez in his face in the closing seconds of the Bruins’ fourth straight victory.

Guerrier led the Ducks with 15 points and Will Richardson added 13 points.

Jaquez, who averages 18 points, finished with 12 points after early foul trouble.

David Singleton hit a 3-pointer to put the Bruins ahead 49-47 before Rivaldo Soares scored to tie it. From there, the teams went back and forth. The Ducks got within one on a pair of free throws by Lok Wur.

Trailing by six, the Ducks ran off nine straight points to regain the lead, 47-44. Guerrier hit a 3-pointer and another basket and Richardson chipped in a basket as part of the spurt.

After being limited to six minutes, Jaquez returned to start the second half and showed why the Bruins missed him while in foul trouble. He keyed a 12-4 run that gave UCLA its first lead, 33-31, since early in the game. Jaquez scored, then stole the ball in a play capped by Bailey’s one-handed dunk.

The Ducks led 27-21 at the break after holding the Bruins to a season-low in first-half points.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks lost to ranked Houston, UConn and Michigan State and now face lesser non-conference opponents in their next four games before playing rival Oregon State.

UCLA: After their first two Pac-12 games, the Bruins return to non-conference play for four straight games, including tough road contests at Maryland and against Kentucky in Madison Square Garden. Having lost to ranked Illinois and Baylor, they’ll be eager to show how much they’ve improved since mid-November.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Nevada on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Denver on Saturday.

