No. 21 UConn Huskies host No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East)
The Golden Eagles are 11-2 against Big East opponents. Marquette is the best team in the Big East scoring 16.8 fast break points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Jackson is averaging 5.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UConn.
Kam Jones is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marquette.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.
Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.