Georgetown (6-22, 0-17) remained winless in conference play. Coach Patrick Ewing, who starred for the Hoyas in the 1980s and won a national championship and appeared in three Final Fours as a player, has posted just one winning season in his five at the helm of his alma mater. His career record is 68-81.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Dante Harris scored 23, Aminu Mohammed added 16 and Donald Carey had 13 for the Hoyas.

Cole made his fourth 3 of the game right in front of the Huskies bench to extend UConn’s lead to 66-46 with 11:27 remaining, forcing Ewing to call timeout. The Howard transfer shot 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

UConn led 41-26 at halftime and pushed the lead to 81-59 with 2:53 remaining before Georgetown ended the game with a late run.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies remained in third place – a game ahead of Creighton - with one week left to play before the Big East Tournament begins at Madison Square Garden on March 9. Coach Dan Hurley has the Huskies in great shape to make consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2011-12 under former coach Jim Calhoun.

Story continues below advertisement

Georgetown: The Hoyas have clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season and are now closing in on both a school record for losses and the record for conference losses in a season. Last year’s improbable four-day run to the Hoyas’ record eighth conference tournament title that seemed to go a long way towards cementing Ewing’s job status now seems like a thing of the distant past.

UP NEXT

UConn: Visits Creighton on Wednesday and finishes the regular season at home against DePaul on Saturday.

Georgetown: Travels to Seton Hall on Wednesday and ends the regular season at Xavier on Saturday.

___