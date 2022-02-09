Alphonso Anderson had 22 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (7-16), while Nick Blake added 12 for the Tigers, who have another ranked test ahead with a West Coast Conference game at No. 2 Gonzaga on Thursday.
The Tigers showed they were not looking ahead when they took a 22-12 lead with 9:26 remaining in the first half before USC ended a 1 of 10 drought from the field. Pacific led 30-22 at halftime, they pushed their advantage to a game-high 13 points at 39-26 with 17:01 remaining after a layup from Nick Blake.
Picking up the intensity on defense, the Trojans went on a 14-4 run to close the deficit 43-40 with 11:28 to play. That run was capped by a Hornery 3-pointer. Hornery then put USC on top 53-51 with 8:01 remaining on his third 3-pointer of the half to cap an 8-0 run.
After a Drew Peterson basket with 5:27 remaining gave USC a 57-56 lead, the Trojans never trailed again while winning for the third time in their last four games.
Hornery finished with nine points for the Trojans on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
Pacific had a 38-29 rebounding advantage, while taking advantage of the play inside without Mobley. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse had 11 points for Pacific.
BIG PICTURE
Pacific: Easily Pacific’s toughest week of the season with a pair of ranked teams on the schedule, the Tigers proved they were not afraid of the challenge with a big first-half lead. Saturday’s game at Gonzaga is an even bigger challenge, but the Tigers are on the rise with six more WCC regular-season games remaining.
USC: The Trojans looked like a team playing in a game just added to their schedule in a lightly-attended home game. There will be far more energy in their building Saturday when they face No. 12 UCLA for the first time this season. The Trojans have a four-game winning streak over their rival.
UP NEXT
Pacific: The Tigers travel to Spokane, Wash., to face No. 2 Gonzaga on Thursday
USC: The Trojans play host to cross-town rival No. 12 UCLA on Saturday.