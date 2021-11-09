Taylor Muff scored 15 points for the Vaqueros.
USF scored the first 10 points and sprinted to a 16-3 lead. Harvey scored eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and Tsineke scored six. A Tsineke jumper early in the second quarter made it 28-14.
An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter put USF ahead 63-50 with 4:23 remaining.
USF shot 33% for the game while UTRGV was 38.5%. The Vaqueros hurt their own cause with 23 turnovers which led to 19 points for USF.
