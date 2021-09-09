The Utes are looking to start the season 2-0 for the 12th time under coach Kyle Whittingham. ... Utah has a 27-1 mark in regular season non-conference games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. The lone loss was in 2012 at Utah State. ... Utah ranks first in the Pac-12 in team passing efficiency (175.54) and in total offense (450). ... BYU athletics will hold a Tower Climb at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday morning. It will honor the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Those who take part will climb 2,071 steps to represent the 110 stories of the World Trade Center — a tribute to the first responders who climbed those steps. ... The schools are separated by about 45 minutes. There’s plenty of crossover, with Whittingham playing linebacker at BYU. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake spent 10 years on Whittingham’s staff at Utah before returning to BYU. ... Cougars QB Jaren Hall had a 39-yard run against Arizona. It was the longest run by a BYU quarterback since Taysom Hill scampered for 39 yards against Utah in 2016.