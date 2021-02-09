.DOMINANT D’MITRIK: D’Mitrik Trice has connected on 38.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.
COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 82.7.
DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Wisconsin defense has held opponents to just 63.1 points per game, the 28th-lowest in Division I. Nebraska has allowed an average of 74.1 points through 14 games (ranked 241st, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.