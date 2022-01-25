The Friars are 6-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is 13-2 against opponents over .500.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Jones is averaging 11.4 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers. Nate Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.
A.J. Reeves averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Nate Watson is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Providence.
LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.