No. 22 Auburn hosts Council and No. 13 Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-3, 1-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Arkansas faces the No. 22 Auburn Tigers after Ricky Council IV scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 74-68 win against the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. Auburn is 9-3 against opponents over .500.

The Razorbacks have gone 1-1 against SEC opponents. Arkansas has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers and Razorbacks match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Anthony Black is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Council is averaging 18.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

