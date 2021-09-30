Of the teams’ 25 meetings in Baton Rouge, LSU has won 19, Auburn has won five and they tied once. ... The home team has won 18 of the last 21 meetings, and LSU has won the last 10 meetings in Death Valley. ... Last year, Auburn beat LSU 48-11 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, scoring the most points in the series by either team. The 37-point margin of victory also was the largest ever for Auburn in the series. ... The Auburn and LSU defenses each have averaged 10 1/2 tackles for loss per game. ... Auburn’s Nehemiah Pritchett ranks second in the SEC and sixth nationally in kick return average at 33 yards. ... LSU sophomore QB Max Johnson, son of former NFL QB Brad Johnson, is 5-1 as LSU’s starting QB with his lone loss coming at UCLA this season. ... Johnson’s 15 TDs passing leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 nationally. ... Boutte’s TD passes in six straight games ties for the second-longest streak in LSU history, one behind Jarvis Landry and Dwayne Bowe. ... LSU DE BJ Ojulari leads the SEC and ranks seventh nationally in sacks with 4 1/2.