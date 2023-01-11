No. 22 Charleston holds off UNCW 71-69 for 16th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and No. 22 College of Charleston held off UNC Wilmington 71-69 in their Colonial Athletic Association showdown Wednesday night to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as the Cougars (17-1, 5-0 CAA) ended the Seahawks’ 13-game win streak, the longest in program history.

Larson added seven assists and four rebounds to help Charleston overcome 39% shooting from the field.

Trazarien White had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead UNCW (14-4, 4-1). Jamari Thomas also scored 16, including two big 3-pointers in the second half.

The Seahawks took their first lead on a step-back jumper from Maleeck Harden-Hayes with just over four minutes to play.

Larson’s layup put the Cougars back on top with just over a minute left.

Advertisement

Ben Burnham had 12 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting for Charleston, knocking down both his 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

College of Charleston: Since dropping their second game of the season to then-No. 1 North Carolina, the Cougars’ perfect run has brought the team national attention.

UNC Wilmington: The Seahawks’ first loss since Nov. 18 came in one of the program’s most anticipated regular-season matchups ever.

UP NEXT

College of Charleston: Return home to play Elon on Saturday.

UNC Wilmington: Will host William and Mary at Trask Coliseum on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article