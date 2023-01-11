No. 22 Charleston (SC) visits UNC Wilmington after Harden-Hayes' 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-1, 4-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-3, 4-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -2.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the No. 22 Charleston (SC) Cougars after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 25 points in UNC Wilmington’s 66-61 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seahawks are 6-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA in team defense, allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) has a 12-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks and Cougars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Seahawks. Harden-Hayes is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Babacar Faye is averaging 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

