Nicki Ekhomu added 12 points with six assists and Kiah Gillespie, leading the team with 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, scored 10 for Florida State. The Seminoles had a double-digit lead by the 2:47 mark of the first quarter.
Weber made three of Florida State’s 10 3-pointers, while Wake Forest was 1 of 10. The Seminoles were 8 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half en route to a 42-25 halftime lead.
Ivana Raca continued her strong play for Wake Forest (16-16) with 18 points. She had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the tournament opener.
