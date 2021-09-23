The Rebels have used a different starting QB every game this season, with Justin Rogers starting the opener, Doug Brumfield the second game and Cameron Friel last week. Tate Martell even got into the mix last week as UNLV has played four QBs in the past six quarters. Brumfield is expected to be back this week after missing a game with an injury and is the only one of those four QBs to lead a TD drive the past two weeks. The other three QBs produced only three points in that span.