No. 22 Kansas women pulls away from Oklahoma St.

The Jayhawks (11-1) led 58-52 after three quarters before going on a 17-5 outbust in the first seven minutes to seal it.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Holly Kersgieter scored 23 ponts and Taiyanna Jackson recorded a double-double and No. 22 Kansas beat Oklahoma State 80-65 on Saturday in a Big 12 opener for both teams.

Jackson, a 6-foot-6 senior center, scored 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds with nine coming on the offensive rebound for the Jayhawks (11-1). It is her eighth double-double in 12 games. She posted a career-high 21 rebounds at Nebraska on Dec. 21 in a triple-overtime loss.