Amber Smith scored 22 points and Aijha Blackwell added 16 for Missouri.

The Lady Vols scored the last eight points of the second quarter to lead 32-28 at halftime, and opened the third quarter with a 14-4 spurt to extend the margin to 46-32.

Missouri got the deficit down to four points early in the fourth quarter before Tennessee put the game away.

Tennessee outrebounded Missouri 43-22 and outscored the Tigers 19-4 in second-chance points. The Lady Vols entered the day with a plus-16.3 rebound margin that led all Division I teams.

