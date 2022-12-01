No. 22 Maryland Terrapins face the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini on 7-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Maryland Terrapins (7-0) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland seeks to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over No. 16 Illinois. The Terrapins are 4-0 in home games. Maryland averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Illinois scores 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 24.0 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donta Scott is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. Jahmir Young is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.9 points for Maryland.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for Illinois.

