Miami: Injuries took a toll on the Hurricanes throughout the game and Diaz said postgame that the initial diagnosis for both Chaney and LB Keontra Smith was not good. Chaney was ruled out with what appeared to be an injury to his right leg almost immediately after entering the evaluation tent. He returned to the Miami sideline in the second half, aided by crutches and with a brace on his leg. Smith was lost as well in the first half, also with a lower extremity injury. Both will be evaluated again Sunday.