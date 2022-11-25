No. 22 Michigan women roll past Air Force 68-48

ESTERO, Fla. — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown added 13 and No. 22 Michigan defeated Air Force 68-48 on Friday in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

A 9-0 run overcame an early Falcons lead and the Wolverines (5-0) led 15-10 after the first quarter. Kiser scored the first seven points of the second quarter for a double-digit lead that Michigan would maintain, leading 30-19 at halftime and 54-30 through three quarters. The Wolverines’ largest lead was 26.