Missouri is off to its best start since winning its first seven to open the 2013 season. The Tigers finished 12-2 in 2013 and won the SEC East. ... Missouri off to best SEC start since going 3-0 in 2013. ... Missouri has won three straight and five of last seven in this series. ... Missouri is coming off a five-game home stand and now will play three straight on the road. ... Missouri has scored 31 or more points in 11 straight games, second-longest streak in nation only to Oklahoma (16). ... Missouri has scored six defensive TDs, most in nation this season. ... Vanderbilt and Missouri are among only four Power 5 teams with 2,000-yard career rusher and 2,000-yard career receiver. ... Vaughn ranks fourth in SEC averaging 101.2 yard rushing per game. ... Vanderbilt QB Riley Neal ranks fourth nationally with 8,495 career yards passing.