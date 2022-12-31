No. 22 New Mexico faces Wyoming after House's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-8, 0-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -3.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 New Mexico faces the Wyoming Cowboys after Jaelen House scored 26 points in New Mexico’s 88-69 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys are 4-2 in home games. Wyoming is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lobos have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is second in the MWC scoring 84.8 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 14.8 points for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

House is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Lobos: 10-0, averaging 84.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

