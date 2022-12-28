No. 22 New Mexico hosts Colorado State following Cartier's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado State Rams (8-5) at New Mexico Lobos (12-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -6.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the No. 22 New Mexico Lobos after Patrick Cartier scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 73-64 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Lobos are 9-0 on their home court. New Mexico ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Allick averaging 5.7.

The Rams are 1-1 in road games. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 50.3%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Morris Udeze is averaging 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

