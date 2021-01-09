Monika Czinano scored a career-high 28 points to go with a season-high 12 rebounds for Iowa. Czinano made all nine of her field-goal attempts in the first half and finished with 13-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from the foul line. Megan Meyer added 11 points and McKenna Warnock grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds.
The Wildcats took the lead for good at 41-39 early in the third quarter and finished the period on a 9-0 run.
___
