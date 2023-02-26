No. 22 San Diego State beats New Mexico with 3 at buzzer

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lamont Butler’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave No. 22 San Diego State a 73-71 win over New Mexico on Saturday. After Jaelen House’s steal and end-to-end run for a layup with 5.6 seconds left gave New Mexico a 71-70 lead, Butler unhurriedly brought the ball up court before dropping his shot, giving him 10 points for the Aztecs (23-5, 14-2 Mountain West).

It appeared that Micah Parrish’s 3-pointer with 23 second left that put San Diego State up 70-66 was going to be enough.

But Jamal Mashburn Jr. was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 16.7 seconds left and he hit all three, setting the stage for the wild closing sequence.

Darrion Trammell scored 18 points to lead the Aztecs, while Matt Bradley added 11 as San Diego State won a sixth straight.

Mashburn finished with 20 for New Mexico (20-9, 7-9) and House had 15.

BIG PICTURE

While the Aztecs vaunted defense was absent for the first 30 minutes of the game, it clamped down by holding New Mexico without a bucket for more than four minutes late in the second half as they climbed back from a 56-47 deficit. Before forcing seven straight misses, San Diego State was allowing the Lobos to score at almost a 55% clip.

The loss leaves the Lobos a game out of fifth place behind San Jose State in the conference with two games remaining.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs are at Boise State on Tuesday in a game between the conference’s top two teams. A win clinches San Diego’s State’s third regular season conference championship in the last four years.

New Mexico is at home Tuesday to play Fresno State.

