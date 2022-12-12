No. 22 San Diego State plays Kennesaw State, looks for 4th straight home win

Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (7-3)
The Owls have gone 3-2 away from home. Kennesaw State is eighth in the ASUN scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Demond Robinson averaging 8.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for San Diego State.
Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.2 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.7 points for Kennesaw State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.