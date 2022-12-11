No. 22 San Diego State puts home win streak on the line against Kennesaw State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (7-3) San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 San Diego State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Aztecs play Kennesaw State. The Aztecs are 5-0 in home games. San Diego State ranks ninth in the MWC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 3.9.

The Owls are 3-2 on the road. Kennesaw State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% for San Diego State.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for Kennesaw State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

