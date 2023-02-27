No. 22 San Diego State puts road win streak on the line against Boise State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego State Aztecs (23-5, 14-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-7, 12-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 San Diego State hits the road against Boise State trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Broncos have gone 13-1 at home. Boise State ranks second in the MWC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Shaver Jr. averaging 5.3.

The Aztecs have gone 14-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Matt Bradley is averaging 13 points for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

