Duffy had 11 points and Lamb 10 by halftime which had South Dakota ahead 43-18. It was 74-34 after three quarters.
The Coyotes shot 52.5%, outrebounded the Hawks by 18 and outscored them 52-18 in the paint.
Megan Zander led North Dakota with eight points. The Hawks shot just 22.4% and made only 4 of 28 from the arc for 14%.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.