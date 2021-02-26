Mesa Byom added nine points for South Dakota State (20-2, 13-0), which has won 17 straight games. The Jackrabbits were without starting forward Tori Nelson and conference scoring leader Myah Selland due to injuries.
The Jackrabbits close their regular season against UMKC on Saturday, attempting to finish the regular season undefeated at home for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
RaVon Nero and Mandy Willems each scored 11 points for UMKC (10-10, 7-7). The Roos were held to 37% shooting and 20 second-half points.
