Taylor Hawks scored 17 points and Asiah Jones 10 to lead the Dolphins (7-4), playing their first game since Dec. 13. Jacksonville outshot USF overall but the Bulls were 9-of-21 from the arc to the Dolphins’ 2-of-12 and won the boards 40-26.
The teams combined to make 22 of 23 free throws with USF making all 13, including eight by Mununga.
USF carried a double-digit lead into the second half and built it to 16 on a Alvarez 3-pointer before Jacksonville cut it to 13 entering the final period.
The Dolphins were within three points when the Bulls went on a 12-4 run to end the first half and lead 44-33.
USF scored the game’s first seven points and had a nine-point lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. The Dolphins closed within three before Tsineke hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish the period with 10 points.
