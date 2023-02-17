No. 22 TCU hosts Boone and Oklahoma State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs after Kalib Boone scored 27 points in Oklahoma State’s 87-76 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Horned Frogs are 11-3 on their home court. TCU averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 7-6 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Baugh is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

John-Michael Wright is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 9.8 points. Boone is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

