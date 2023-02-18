No. 22 TCU hosts Oklahoma State following Boone's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -6; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs after Kalib Boone scored 27 points in Oklahoma State’s 87-76 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Horned Frogs are 11-3 in home games. TCU is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys are 7-6 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

John-Michael Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Boone is shooting 62.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

