No. 22 TCU visits No. 19 Iowa State on 3-game road skid

TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 TCU will look to break its three-game road skid when the Horned Frogs take on No. 19 Iowa State.

The Cyclones have gone 12-1 in home games. Iowa State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Horned Frogs are 6-6 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

Mike Miles is shooting 53.2% and averaging 18.1 points for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

