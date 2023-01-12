No. 22 UNC women use big 4th quarter to beat Virginia 70-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kennedy Todd-Williams and Deja Kelly each scored 21 points and No. 22 North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter in beating Virginia 70-59 on Thursday night.

Virginia built a 57-48 lead with 6:46 to play but only made one more field goal the rest of the way as North Carolina had a scoring run of 13-0 before closing the game on a 9-0 run. The Cavaliers made just 3 of 15 field goals (20%) in the final 10 minutes and were outscored 28-8.