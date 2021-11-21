West Virginia (3-0) scored 34 points off 32 Radford turnovers, outscored the Highlanders 44-14 in the paint and had 43 rebounds to Radford’s 28.
The Mountaineers rank second nationally in turnovers forced and ninth in steals per game. West Virginia made 17 steals against Radford, led by Ja’Naiya Quinerly with five.
Destinee Marshall led Radford (1-3) with 11 points.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a 9-0 lead, doubled that to 18 points after a quarter and led by 28, 46-18, ending the first half with a Jasmine Carson 3-pointer. West Virginia held Radford scoreless for a 4:26 span of the third quarter, stretching its lead to 68-22 after a 14-0 run.
