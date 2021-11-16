West Virginia held St. Francis to just two made field goals in the third quarter, and closed on a 14-0 run to extend its lead to 47 points.
Yemiyah Morris scored 12 points, and Ja’Naiya Quinerly and Kari Niblack added 10 apiece for West Virginia (1-0).
West Virginia scored 38 points off of 35 St. Francis turnovers.
Jenna Mastellone scored 11 points for St. Francis (0-3). Mastellone made five of the Red Flash’s 13 field goals.
