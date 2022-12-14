No. 22 Wisconsin hosts Whitney-Sidney and Lehigh

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-4) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 88-62 loss to the UMBC Retrievers. The Badgers have gone 3-1 in home games. Wisconsin averages 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 1-3 away from home. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Tan averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Tyler Wahl is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.6 points for Wisconsin.

Evan Taylor is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.1 points for Lehigh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article