No. 22 Xavier hosts No. 2 UConn after Hawkins' 22-point game

UConn Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (11-3, 3-0 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn visits the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers after Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points in UConn’s 74-66 victory over the Villanova Wildcats. The Musketeers are 7-1 on their home court. Xavier averages 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-0 in Big East play. UConn scores 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 23.8 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Adama Sanogo is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Huskies. Hawkins is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

