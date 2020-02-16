Arkansas shot 23 of 33 (69.7%) in the first half, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range and made all eight of their free throw attempts. Nine Razorbacks entered the scoring column in the first half and registered at least two baskets. Arkansas finished 38 of 59 (64.4%) overall with 12 players scoring.
Taylor Smith led Ole Miss with 17 points, Iyanla Kitchens 15 and Mimi Reid 13. The Rebels have dropped 18 straight games in conference. The last time Ole Miss beat a league opponent was Feb. 14, 2019, at home, with a 65-60 win over Vanderbilt.
