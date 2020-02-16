Arkansas (20-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) began to pull away from Ole Miss (7-18, 0-12) late in the first quarter. Taylor Smith buried a 3-pointer to bring the Rebels within 23-21 with 98 seconds left in the first. But in an 84-second span, Tolefree responded with three free throws, A’Tyanna Gaulden followed with a 3 created off a steal by Amber Ramirez and Tolefree ended the quarter with another 3 for a 32-23 advantage. The Razorbacks broke it open in the second and outscored Ole Miss 26-14.