Memphis (18-11, 10-6) vs. No. 23 Cincinnati (24-4, 13-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Cincinnati looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Memphis. In its last five wins against the Tigers, Cincinnati has won by an average of 15 points. Memphis’ last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, a 63-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Memphis has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Raynere Thornton and Kareem Brewton Jr. have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Martin has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Memphis field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Cincinnati has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 60.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Cincinnati has an assist on 34 of 60 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three contests while Memphis has assists on 46 of 94 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Memphis offense has averaged 76.1 possessions per game, the 10th-most in Division I. Cincinnati has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 65.1 possessions per game (ranked 330th, nationally).

