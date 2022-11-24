No. 23 Coastal Carolina faces JMU with title game on horizon

The Chanticleers have already earned a spot in the league championship while Troy and South Alabama, both 6-1, battle for the West Division. Troy has the edge via a 10-6 victory head-to-head. James Madison can earn a share of the division title, but is ineligible for the championship under terms of its transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Jarrett Guest against the Dukes’ defense, With starting QB Grayson McCall unlikely to play, Guest has been intercepted three times this season and turnovers can change the tenor of a game rapidly.

The Chanticleers are the only team in the Group of Five to have just one loss. ... Coastal Carolina has had four different players run for over 100 yards in a game this season. ... Centeio has thrown for at least four touchdowns three times this season. ... The Dukes stopped Georgia State’s two-point try with 2:30 remaining in their 42-40 victory last weekend. ... Percy Agyei-Obese is two rushing touchdowns shy of James Madison’s career mark of 41, set by Khalid Abdullah (2013-16).