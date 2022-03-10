Stevens led the Rams (25-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds, and MWC player of the year David Roddy added 13 points and six boards.

Brandon Horvath led Utah State (18-15) with 17 points, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Stevens put Colorado State ahead 51-47 with 56 seconds left before the Aggies scored four straight points. Bean tied it with two free throws with 13 seconds left. Utah State air-balled a desperate, full-court 3 after Jacobs’ basket.

Roddy provided a gritty effort at both ends of the floor, with multiple aggressive dunks and a momentum-building block late in the second half.

Utah State held the Rams to just 28 first-half points and made things challenging for CSU all around the floor. Between an aggressive effort from Roddy and a productive outing from Stevens, the Rams had too much firepower in the end for the seventh-seeded Aggies.

The Rams shot 43% from the floor and 17% from deep. The Aggies, on the other hand, shot 41% from the floor but just 7% from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

CSU will face the winner of the San Diego State-Fresno State game in the semifinals Friday night.

