The Rams are 14-1 in home games. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Roddy averaging 5.8.
The Aggies are 8-10 against MWC opponents. Utah State is fifth in the MWC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Bean averaging 2.4.
The teams square off for the third time this season. Colorado State won the last matchup 66-55 on Feb. 27. Kendle Moore scored 23 to help lead Colorado State to the win, and R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 14 points for Utah State.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roddy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Stevens is shooting 41% and averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.
Steven Ashworth is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists. Brandon Horvath is shooting 53.7% and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.
Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.