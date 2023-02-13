No. 23 Creighton visits No. 20 Providence after Hopkins' 29-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 11-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (18-7, 10-4 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Providence hosts the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence’s 73-68 loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm. The Friars are 13-0 in home games. Providence has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bluejays are 11-3 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 35.3% from downtown. Trey Alexander leads the Bluejays shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hopkins is averaging 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 71.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

