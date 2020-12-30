LeeAnne Wirth added 12 points for Gonzaga (7-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Kaylynne Truong had eight points and five assists.
Malia Bambrick scored 10 points for Pepperdine (3-3, 0-2), which has lost three straight.
Gonzaga never trailed and built a 30-26 halftime lead. The Bulldogs opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run, with Jenn Wirth scoring six points during the stretch.
Pepperdine pulled within nine points late in the third before a 10-2 run made it a 17-point Gonzaga lead with six minutes remaining.
Gonzaga outrebounded the Waves 49-21.
