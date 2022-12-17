No. 23 Gonzaga women topple BYU with strong finish 67-58

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kaylynne Truong scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 13 points, and No. 23 Gonzaga defeated BYU 67-58 in a West Coast Conference opener on Saturday.
Gonzaga (10-2) took a 50-47 lead into the fourth quarter and BYU was within one point — 55-54 — with 6:20 to go. Burton hit a layup and Truong a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 60-54 lead and their defense held BYU to two points over the final 3 1/2 minutes.
Earlier, Gonzaga trailed 34-29 in the first minute of the third quarter then tied it at 34 on a three-point play by Truong with 8:41 remaining. A 3-pointer by Truong tied it again at 37 before a jumper from Stokes and a three-point play by Burton put the Bulldogs ahead for good.
Lauren Gustin had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for BYU which had won three in a row and six of the last nine against Gonzaga. Rose Bubakar added 15 points and Nani Falatea 10 for the Cougars (4-7).
Gonzaga led 18-14 after the first quarter then BYU opened the second period with an 11-2 run and went on to lead 32-29 at halftime.
