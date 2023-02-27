No. 23 Iowa State hosts West Virginia after Stevenson's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-11, 8-8 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -4; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones after Erik Stevenson scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 76-74 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones are 13-2 in home games. Iowa State averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 5-11 in conference matchups. West Virginia leads the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 7.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

Stevenson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Kedrian Johnson is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

