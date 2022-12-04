No. 23 Iowa State puts home win streak on the line against St. John's (NY)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (8-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-1) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -4.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Iowa State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Cyclones face St. John’s (NY).

The Cyclones have gone 4-0 in home games. Iowa State is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. St. John’s (NY) ranks seventh in college basketball with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 12.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Iowa State.

David Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 15.3 points for St. John’s (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article